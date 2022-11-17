Email City Guide
Home-schooled students participate in Crashworks art experience

A group of 3rd and 4th graders spent part of their day at Crashworks STEM Studio and Makerspace in downtown Wichita Falls, learning about different styles....
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A few home-schooled students had a chance to experience art in a unique way on Wednesday.

A group of 3rd and 4th graders spent part of their day at Crashworks STEAM Studio and Makerspace in downtown Wichita Falls, learning about different styles of art.

On Wednesday, students participated in the “Everyday Monet” class, with hands-on fun during each lesson, an opportunity instructor Tiffany Simpson enjoys giving to students.

“It’s a way that I can let other kids that may not have the opportunity experience art from different forms. It doesn’t allow, there’s no accidents. They’re free to create how they want to. I’ll give them a ballpark and what they do with that ballpark is up to them,” said Simpson

The class also allowed the students to socialize with friends, while also learning about art.

Classes take place each month, for more information, click here.

