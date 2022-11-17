Howmet Aerospace Foundation donates $20k to WFISD STEM education

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A group of Wichita Falls ISD students took the time to thank Howmet Aerospace Foundation on Tuesday, after receiving a generous gift of $20,000. The money will be used to further STEM education within the school district.

The Executive Director of River Bend Nature Center Liz Martin believes teaching STEM at a young age can help a student’s passion for science grow.

“So we feel like we can plant the seed and make children see science may be in a different perspective. So they truly enjoy the learning and teaching because it’s a hands-on engaging type of education and that way hopefully they will look at the science field, yes they’re young but they’ll begin, you know how young it is when you start choosing what you want to do in life and maybe they will choose the science field to go into in the future, " said Martin.

