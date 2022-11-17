Email City Guide
Murder suspect’s brother pleads guilty for hiding murder weapon

According to court documents, Carlos Martin pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges of tampering or fabricating with physical evidence with intent to impair.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The brother of a man charged with murdering his neighbor in October of 2021 pleaded guilty to hiding the alleged murder weapon.

According to court documents, Carlos Martin pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges of tampering or fabricating with physical evidence with intent to impair.

In a plea deal on Thursday, Martin’s 8-year prison term was probated and he was sentenced to 6 years of Community Service and a $500 fine.

According to court documents, on Oct. 9 Noel Martin, Carlos’ brother, allegedly shot 46-year-old Martin Jones during an argument.

Carlos Martin then removed the gun, which allegedly killed Jones, from the crime scene before law enforcement arrived.

READ| Murder suspect’s brother hid handgun, police say

Officers were able to find two spent casings at the scene, however, the handgun used in the shooting has still not been found.

