Salvation Army needs Red Kettle Volunteers
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you are looking to give back this holiday season, bell ringing is a great way.
The Salvation Army’s Annual Red Kettle campaign starts in November and runs through Christmas Eve.
The tradition started in 1891, when a Salvation Army Captain wanted to provide a free Christmas dinner to those in need, but needed a way to pay for the food.
Fast forward to the present day, and donations to the red kettles support a wide range of services and programs.
For more information, or to volunteer to “ring the bell,” click here.
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.