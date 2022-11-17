Salvation Army needs Red Kettle Volunteers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you are looking to give back this holiday season, bell ringing is a great way.

The Salvation Army’s Annual Red Kettle campaign starts in November and runs through Christmas Eve.

The tradition started in 1891, when a Salvation Army Captain wanted to provide a free Christmas dinner to those in need, but needed a way to pay for the food.

Fast forward to the present day, and donations to the red kettles support a wide range of services and programs.

For more information, or to volunteer to “ring the bell,” click here.

