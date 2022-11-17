Skunk in Wichita Falls tests positive for rabies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is encouraging all pet owners and citizens to increase their awareness after a skunk tested positive for rabies.

The skunk was reportedly found in a backyard on the southwest side of Wichita Falls.

This would be the first rabies case in Wichita Falls of 2022 and pet owners are advised to call animal control immediately if you see a wild animal that looks sick and/or aggressive.

