WF teen indicted on Fentanyl-related murder charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls teen was indicted on murder charges on Monday, after he allegedly sold counterfeit Percocet pills which were laced with fentanyl, causing the death of a 20-year-old woman.

According to court documents, Jakob Joel Blankenship sold 20-year-old Zoe Brewer of Wichita Falls a number of counterfeit pills at her home on April 20. Brewer was found dead by her mother approximately an hour and a half later after overdosing on the pills, according to the autopsy report.

READ| WF teen arrested for murder after allegedly selling laced pills

Blankenship is currently being held in the Wichita County Jail on a $1,000,000.00 bond.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.