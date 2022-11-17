Email City Guide
Wintry weather could make its return early Saturday morning

By Garrett James
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday, temps will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s before another frontal system arrives. This next cold front will take us from 60 on Thursday to around 20 on Friday. Late Friday, we will see the chance for a few snow showers, but no large accumulations are anticipated. Friday night, we will have a low of 29 with overcast skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 49 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 23 with clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 53 with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 31 with mostly clear skies. Monday, we will have a high of 56 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 35 with mostly clear skies.

