Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds

Students left the Idaho campus early ahead of the fall holiday as police continue to investigate the deaths of four students off-campus. (KLEW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house last Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep when the attacks occurred.

That’s according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt. She also told NewsNation that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds from a “pretty large knife.”

Efforts to reach Mabbutt by telephone on Friday were diverted to an Idaho State Police spokesman, who did not immediately return messages.

Mabbutt’s comments expanded on the autopsy reports released on Thursday, which concluded the four students were murdered by being stabbed to death.

The killings have shaken Moscow, an Idaho Panhandle town of 25,000 residents that last saw a homicide about five years ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He has been in the ring since he was 6-years-old.
18-year-old Wichita Falls boxer to make professional debut
According to court documents, Carlos Martin pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges of tampering...
Murder suspect’s brother pleads guilty for hiding murder weapon
Unknown suspects reportedly entered the store around 2:53 a.m.
WFPD investigating after multiple guns stolen
According to court documents, Jakob Joel Blankenship sold 20-year-old Zoe Brewer of Wichita...
WF teen indicted on Fentanyl-related murder charges
33-year-old Steven Hockin and 31-year-old Lori Kelly.
AR-15, body armor found after police chase

Latest News

Ringo the VTPD pony
Virginia police department adds pony to its force
On Oct. 23, Miracle was at home with her mom, Viola Fair, and her 5-year-old sister, Taylor,...
10-year-old Miracle lives up to her name, helps deliver baby sister
Bob Barrow shared the details of the inaugural Wearable Art Fashion Show.
Wearable Art Fashion Show Interview
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Diann Taylor
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Diann Taylor