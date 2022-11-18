Email City Guide
HSFB PLAYOFFS - Area

Hirschi's Jamarion Carroll with the catch.
Hirschi's Jamarion Carroll with the catch.
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the highlights and scores from the area round of high school football playoffs.

5A DII

Rider vs Argyle

4A DI

WFHS vs Big Spring

4A DII

Hirschi - 42, Canyon West Plains - 17

3A DII

Holliday - 31, Scurry Rosser - 10

Jacksboro - 7, Gunter - 48

2A DII

Windthorst - 43, Sterling City - 29

1A DII

Benjamin vs. Newcastle

Throckmorton vs. Jayton

