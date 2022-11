WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Art Association is holding the inaugural Wearable Art Fashion Show on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The show will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the MSU Art Museum.

Tickets are $20 and are available on Eventbrite.

