Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Man sets state record with 8-pound brook trout catch: ‘It’s a special fish’

Matt Smiley, a Lake City resident, set a Colorado state record with an 8-pound brook trout catch.
Matt Smiley, a Lake City resident, set a Colorado state record with an 8-pound brook trout catch.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Colo. (Gray News) - A Colorado man set a new state record by catching a massive brook trout in Waterdog Lake near Lake City.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Lake City resident Matt Smiley caught an 8-pound, 9-ounce brook trout on Oct. 8. The fish measured 26.25 inches in length and had a girth of 16 inches.

“The experience of this catch has been surreal. It took a few days to soak in. It’s a special fish,” Smiley said.

Wildlife officials said Smiley sells tackle for a fishing company and has chased large brook trout in lakes across Colorado for a decade.

Smiley said he battled the massive fish and waded into the water to get it in his net that afternoon.

“The fish stayed hooked, and I brought her in a second time. It was a wild, crazy deal,” Smith said.

Wildlife officials said before this year, the record stood for 75 years. In 1947, a 7.63-pound brook trout was caught out of Upper Cataract Lake in Summit County.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He has been in the ring since he was 6-years-old.
18-year-old Wichita Falls boxer to make professional debut
According to court documents, Carlos Martin pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges of tampering...
Murder suspect’s brother pleads guilty for hiding murder weapon
Unknown suspects reportedly entered the store around 2:53 a.m.
WFPD investigating after multiple guns stolen
According to court documents, Jakob Joel Blankenship sold 20-year-old Zoe Brewer of Wichita...
WF teen indicted on Fentanyl-related murder charges
26-year-old Eric Neil Garcia.
Iowa Park man sentenced after exchanging sexually explicit messages with teen

Latest News

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who is in an unexpected tight race with Democratic challenger...
Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Oct. 17,...
Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam
The banner was seen flying over Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.
Banner flying over Mar-a-Lago digs at Trump, supports DeSantis for presidency
Officials say a faulty power strip started a fatal house fire that killed four children in Iowa.
Faulty power strip blamed in deadly fire that killed 4 children, investigators say
Students left the Idaho campus early ahead of the fall holiday as police continue to...
Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds