Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (Gray News) – Police in Boston discovered what appears to be remains of a fetus or an infant.

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.

According to WFXT, the remains were found in a freezer.

Boston Police Homicide Detectives along with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He has been in the ring since he was 6-years-old.
18-year-old Wichita Falls boxer to make professional debut
According to court documents, Carlos Martin pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges of tampering...
Murder suspect’s brother pleads guilty for hiding murder weapon
Unknown suspects reportedly entered the store around 2:53 a.m.
WFPD investigating after multiple guns stolen
33-year-old Steven Hockin and 31-year-old Lori Kelly.
AR-15, body armor found after police chase
26-year-old Eric Neil Garcia.
Iowa Park man sentenced after exchanging sexually explicit messages with teen

Latest News

Bob Barrow shared the details of the inaugural Wearable Art Fashion Show.
Wearable Art Fashion Show Interview
Zoo officials said baby Kucheza wasn’t breathing well on his own, so he stayed in the hospital...
Powerful reunion: Chimpanzee reunited with newborn after 2-day separation
Deputies said the driver intentionally hit the recruits.
Driver arrested in sheriff’s recruits crash is released
The lake-effect snow spawned some "thundersnow" that was caught on a security camera.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 'Thundersnow' in New York