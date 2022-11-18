Email City Guide
Taylor Swift responds to Ticketmaster fiasco

Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in...
Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.(Martin Meissner | AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Taylor Swift is speaking out about the Ticketmaster fiasco that has made headlines all week.

In part, Swift wrote on her Instagram story Friday morning, “There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward.”

Swift also expressed frustration with Ticketmaster, saying she asked the company many times if they could handle this type of demand, “and we were assured they could.”

Swift’s full statement reads:

Taylor Swift wrote this on her Instagram story Friday morning in response to the Ticketmaster...
Taylor Swift wrote this on her Instagram story Friday morning in response to the Ticketmaster fiasco.(@taylorswift/Instagram)

The public on-sale for The Eras Tour, which was scheduled for Friday, was canceled due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand,” Ticketmaster announced Thursday.

As of Friday afternoon, Ticketmaster has not yet announced a backup plan for the public on-sale.

Unprecedented demand for pre-sale tickets led to major issues for Ticketmaster earlier this week.

While hundreds of thousands of tickets were sold during the pre-sale, many fans were stuck in a queue for several hours with thousands of people ahead of them in line. Ticketmaster’s website eventually crashed.

The Eras Tour starts March 17 in Glendale, Arizona, and ends Aug. 9 in Los Angeles.

