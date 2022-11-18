WFPD holds situational awareness class

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A local church partnered with the Wichita Falls Police Department Thursday evening for an event aimed at helping women protect themselves.

Held at Anchor Baptist Church, those in attendance learned about situational awareness.

Police said people are often distracted with their phones or even so preoccupied with their own thoughts that they can get “tunnel vision” and aren’t paying attention to what’s happening outside of their line of sight.

“Anything we can do individually or as a group to help people and let them be aware of their surroundings and who knows, someone tonight this might help them,” Sam Beauchamp said. “We might see something and say something and be ready.”

Some of the tips offered were to identify objects around you, keep an eye out for strange behavior and travel in groups.

