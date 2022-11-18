Windthorst volleyball wins state title

WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - The Windthorst volleyball team won a state title on Friday.

The Trojanettes took down the Lindsay Knights in five sets during a back-and-forth competition.

CHAMPS ONCE AGAIN



Windthorst takes down Lindsay in 5 🏐🔥 What a run. What a season! @newschannel6now | @uiltexas pic.twitter.com/ssrPeUe9At — Robyn Hearn (@RobynHearnTV) November 18, 2022

Windthorst took the first set 25-12, and then lost the second 25-20. Windthorst would then rebound and take the third set 25-23, but Lindsay would answer it with a 25-14 win in the fourth set.

In the end, the Trojanettes would take the fifth set and the championship 15-12.

