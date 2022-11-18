Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Windthorst volleyball wins state title

Windthorst volleyball wins state title
Windthorst volleyball wins state title(KAUZ)
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - The Windthorst volleyball team won a state title on Friday.

The Trojanettes took down the Lindsay Knights in five sets during a back-and-forth competition.

Windthorst took the first set 25-12, and then lost the second 25-20. Windthorst would then rebound and take the third set 25-23, but Lindsay would answer it with a 25-14 win in the fourth set.

In the end, the Trojanettes would take the fifth set and the championship 15-12.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He has been in the ring since he was 6-years-old.
18-year-old Wichita Falls boxer to make professional debut
According to court documents, Carlos Martin pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges of tampering...
Murder suspect’s brother pleads guilty for hiding murder weapon
Unknown suspects reportedly entered the store around 2:53 a.m.
WFPD investigating after multiple guns stolen
According to court documents, Jakob Joel Blankenship sold 20-year-old Zoe Brewer of Wichita...
WF teen indicted on Fentanyl-related murder charges
26-year-old Eric Neil Garcia.
Iowa Park man sentenced after exchanging sexually explicit messages with teen

Latest News

Hirschi's Jamarion Carroll with the catch.
HSFB PLAYOFFS - Area
File Photo
MSU men’s fall in home opener
He has been in the ring since he was 6-years-old.
18-year-old Wichita Falls boxer to make professional debut
Meg Meekins bounce pass to Jolie Rose.
Girls basketball - Nov. 15, 2022