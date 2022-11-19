Email City Guide
40 Thanksgiving meals donated to Wichita Falls families

By Priscilla Meza
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 40 families are receiving Thanksgiving meals Friday thanks to the generosity of two Texoma businesses.

Herb Easley Motors and Texoma Community Credit Union said they teamed up for the second year to provide full plates and full hearts. The businesses delivered the meals to United Way, where the nonprofit’s clients picked up the boxed Thanksgiving meals.

One woman said the meal has been a blessing to her family two years in a row.

“Our families definitely been on the struggling end this year with my daughter getting cancer and I went ahead and just, I went ahead and got it just in case we ended up needing it,” Harlee Tenoril, donation recipient, said.

The meals, which include a turkey, vegetables, mashed potatoes and more, were either picked up by the recipients or delivered to those who don’t have a way of transportation. They plan to continue organizing the turkey donation day every year for those who need it.

