4th annual Sox Appeal runs through Dec. 2

Texoma winters are cold, and News Channel 6 is co-hosting a sock drive to help those in need...
Texoma winters are cold, and News Channel 6 is co-hosting a sock drive to help those in need stay warm.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 knows how cold Texoma winters can be, so we’ve partnered with StarImage Dentistry and Texoma Plastic Surgery to host our fourth annual Sox Appeal sock drive!

Socks are the kind of clothing where you don’t realize how great they are until you don’t have any, and there are many people in Texoma who are in dire need. The Sox Appeal drive also accepts other types of cold weather wear, such as scarves, hats and gloves.

We will be collecting socks at the following locations during business hours until Dec. 2:

  • Faith Mission at 1300 Travis St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301
  • News Channel 6 at 3601 Seymour Hwy, Wichita Falls, TX 76309
  • StarImage Dentistry at 2200 Kell W Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX 76309

While we welcome all types of socks and cold weather wear in our donation boxes, crew socks are especially appreciated because the high style helps keep feet warm! All donations will go to Wichita Falls Faith Mission.

