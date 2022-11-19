One injured in pin-in wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A pin in wreck involving two vehicles sent one person to the hospital Friday night.

The two vehicle wreck happened near the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and East Elliot Street.

Wichita Falls Police said one vehicle went into the ditch in the median. The driver in that vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

