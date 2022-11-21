Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

2 arrested after Twitter threats to ‘shoot up a synagogue’

“This was a real threat," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. (Source: WABC via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say two men who were arrested at New York’s Penn Station after antisemitic threats were posted on social media represented a real danger.

Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that the threats were not “idle.”

Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities linked to Brown.

Both face weapons charges. Brown was also charged with making a terrorist threat.

Police say Brown tweeted that he was going to ask a priest if he should “become a husband or shoot up a synagogue and die.”

Messages seeking comment were left with attorneys for the two men.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
He has been in the ring since he was 6-years-old.
18-year-old Wichita Falls boxer to make professional debut
KAUZ
One injured in pin-in wreck
Sean Anthony Richardson.
Wichita Falls man sentenced to 16 years for 2017 murder
Lorene Summey celebrated her 105 years of life with her very first birthday party. She had...
105-year-old woman celebrates with first-ever birthday party

Latest News

Tim Weah of the United States scores during the World Cup, group B soccer match between the...
Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Was it sedition? Jan. 6 trial a major test for Justice Dept.
Biden hosts the 75th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House. (CNN, POOL)
Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip
Biden hosts the 75th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House. (CNN, POOL)
Pardon this turkey: Holiday season kicks off in DC