BBB gives shopping tips for holiday season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau has shared payment and shipping tips for the holiday season.

Those who paid with a credit card were less likely to lose money, according to the BBB’s research. BBB officials provided the following tips to use before you begin shopping:

Payment Methods

Peer-to-peer payment methods like Paypal, Zelle, Venmo and others may not offer protection

If using a P2P method, look at your security settings and link the app to a credit card instead of directly to your checking account or debit card

Use checks wisely and be wary of receiving checks for large amounts from strangers

Don’t trust any company or individual that demands payment with a prepaid debit card or gift card

Shipping

Watch out for fake shipping information or shipping websites

Avoid clicking on the tracking link; go to the shipper’s website and type in the code

General

Avoid making quick purchases on social media

Do more research on products you find online

Be aware that customer reviews can be fake

Use secure and traceable transactions and payment methods

You can check the BBB’s website for more information and tips to keep you safe.

