BBB gives shopping tips for holiday season

Those who paid with a credit card were less likely to lose money, according to the BBB’s research.(FOX 8 photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau has shared payment and shipping tips for the holiday season.

Those who paid with a credit card were less likely to lose money, according to the BBB’s research. BBB officials provided the following tips to use before you begin shopping:

Payment Methods

  • Peer-to-peer payment methods like Paypal, Zelle, Venmo and others may not offer protection
  • If using a P2P method, look at your security settings and link the app to a credit card instead of directly to your checking account or debit card
  • Use checks wisely and be wary of receiving checks for large amounts from strangers
  • Don’t trust any company or individual that demands payment with a prepaid debit card or gift card

Shipping

  • Watch out for fake shipping information or shipping websites
  • Avoid clicking on the tracking link; go to the shipper’s website and type in the code

General

  • Avoid making quick purchases on social media
  • Do more research on products you find online
  • Be aware that customer reviews can be fake
  • Use secure and traceable transactions and payment methods

You can check the BBB’s website for more information and tips to keep you safe.

