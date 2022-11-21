BBB gives shopping tips for holiday season
Nov. 21, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau has shared payment and shipping tips for the holiday season.
Those who paid with a credit card were less likely to lose money, according to the BBB’s research. BBB officials provided the following tips to use before you begin shopping:
Payment Methods
- Peer-to-peer payment methods like Paypal, Zelle, Venmo and others may not offer protection
- If using a P2P method, look at your security settings and link the app to a credit card instead of directly to your checking account or debit card
- Use checks wisely and be wary of receiving checks for large amounts from strangers
- Don’t trust any company or individual that demands payment with a prepaid debit card or gift card
Shipping
- Watch out for fake shipping information or shipping websites
- Avoid clicking on the tracking link; go to the shipper’s website and type in the code
General
- Avoid making quick purchases on social media
- Do more research on products you find online
- Be aware that customer reviews can be fake
- Use secure and traceable transactions and payment methods
You can check the BBB’s website for more information and tips to keep you safe.
