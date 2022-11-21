Email City Guide
Optimist Club to host annual Christmas Tree sale

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Optimist Club of Wichita Falls’ Christmas Tree Fundraiser will happen next to the Central Boys and Girls Club football field starting on Black Friday.

“We have four types of Christmas Trees ranging in size from five feet to nine feet tall,” Optimist Club officials said in a news release. “The types of trees are the Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Nordman Fir, and Scotch Pine.”

The fundraiser will run from 1-7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The hours will change to 3-7 p.m. during weekdays.

Optimist Club officials said they support all youth in the community.

