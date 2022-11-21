Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

District attorney: 1 dead, 16 injured after SUV crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts

A vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO). (Source: WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — One person has died and 16 others are injured after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, according to the district attorney.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS ALERT. The previous AP story follows below:

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, injuring several people.

A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders were at the scene in Hingham following the crash shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

Police are investigating and didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental.

At least five people were reported hurt.

A nurse at nearby South Shore Hospital told WCVB that the hospital was notified that seven to 10 victims could be transported to their emergency room.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
He has been in the ring since he was 6-years-old.
18-year-old Wichita Falls boxer to make professional debut
KAUZ
One injured in pin-in wreck
Sean Anthony Richardson.
Wichita Falls man sentenced to 16 years for 2017 murder
Windthorst volleyball wins state title
Windthorst volleyball wins state title

Latest News

BBB gives shopping tips for holiday season
BBB gives shopping tips for holiday season
Optimist Club to host annual Christmas Tree sale
Optimist Club to host annual Christmas Tree sale
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Abducted boy found safe in Texas
Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia,...
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Parents in Oregon welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago.
Frozen embryos brought to life 30 years later, breaking last record