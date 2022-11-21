Texhoma Christian Care Center rated top nursing home in Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texhoma Christian Care Center was named the top nursing home in Texas by Newsweek magazine.

They moved from the #8 spot to the top of the list this year. The rankings are reportedly based on facility performance data and recommendations from peers in the healthcare community.

”It is validation of all of the hard work that our staff has done over the last year and the hard work they’ve put in taking care of our residents on a daily basis, struggling through COVID, and it’s just validation for all that we do here,” Austin Cooper, Texhoma Christian Care Center administrator, said.

Cooper said long-term healthcare facilities play a vital role in the healthcare community at large and they are an important part of the community.

