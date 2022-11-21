Email City Guide
Thanksgiving Week Weather

By Ken Johnson
Nov. 20, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A fast-moving disturbance is bringing scattered showers to areas near Bowie, Jacksboro Sunday evening. However, most of the region will remain dry through the Thanksgiving Holiday. Temperatures will moderate through the work week with 60s likely Tuesday into Wednesday, before another front moves into the region for Thanksgiving dropping our highs back into the 50s with strong northerly winds. SW winds return going into the weekend bringing back mid 60s.

