WFPD investigating possible shooting on Astin Avenue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a confusing situation that unfolded Monday afternoon on the east side of town.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to Astin Avenue to reports that a child had been shot.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. (KAUZ)

They weren’t able to find any gunshot victims, but they did find evidence of a shooting, a gun and a bag of marijuana, according to WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper. They also reportedly searched nearby abandoned buildings and thick vegetation for signs of anyone.

Officers on scene reportedly indicated they believed the child was possibly a 15-year-old girl wanted for other criminal charges.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

