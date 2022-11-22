Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Alleged kidnapping in traffic caught on camera; suspect arrested

Alleged abductor arrested in Cabell County
By Tim Irr and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An alleged kidnapping was caught on camera Monday evening in the middle of a busy intersection near a West Virginia shopping center.

A man, identified by West Virginia State Police as Danny White Jr., was arrested in relation to the incident. He faces charges of kidnapping and domestic battery, WSAZ reports.

Troopers say the call came in shortly before 6 p.m. about an abduction at the Merritts Creek Shopping Plaza near the junction of Interstate 64 in the Barboursville area.

Danny White Jr. faces charges of kidnapping and domestic battery.
Danny White Jr. faces charges of kidnapping and domestic battery.(WVRJA)

The video, shot by a woman in traffic, shows a young woman being dragged by a man out of a car and thrown into a pickup truck.

The victim’s family told state troopers they had rescued their daughter from an abusive relationship earlier in the day in Mason County and were returning home when the alleged abuser, White, caught up with them and took the victim.

Troopers went to White’s home to make the arrest and take the victim back home.

White is awaiting arraignment at Western Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
WFPD investigating possible shooting on Astin Avenue
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Lorene Summey celebrated her 105 years of life with her very first birthday party. She had...
105-year-old woman celebrates with first-ever birthday party
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49
KAUZ
One injured in pin-in wreck

Latest News

A historically Black university in North Carolina says it has filed a complaint with the...
HBCU files complaint over bus search, says students racially profiled
The university's president has accused South Carolina law enforcement officers of racially...
HBCU asks Justice Department to investigate bus traffic stop, drug search
While the community mourned, the 22-year-old man suspected in the attack was being held on...
Gay club shooting that killed 5 being investigated as a hate crime
Authorities say the suspects were armed with several weapons, including a gun and high capacity...
2 men accused of plotting to attack NYC synagogue