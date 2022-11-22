Christmas tree fundraiser supports children

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re planning on getting into the Christmas spirit early, The Optimist Club is hosting their annual Christmas tree fundraiser the money helps benefit children.

Other clubs like the Boys and Girls Club and Fire Camp depend clubs like The Optimist. Christmas Tree Project Chair, Jeff Pendley says the kids are on the top of their minds when a tree is sold.

“It’s strong depending on the community. This is one of our main fundraiser of the year and it every bit of the profits goes back to the we don’t put it anywhere else but organizations for youth,” said Pendley.

Trees will be sold at the Boys and Girls Club’s central location.

