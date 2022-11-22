Email City Guide
Fog will develop early Tuesday morning

Court documents claim Austin Lawrence supplied drugs he seized while on duty to his girlfriend
By Garrett James
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday night, temps will fall into the mid to low-30s. However, early Tuesday morning, patchy to dense fog will develop. With temperatures near or at freezing, freezing fog could be possible in the morning. This could lead to slick bridges, overpasses, and metal surfaces if temps drop below freezing.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 63 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, w will have a low of 45 with mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday, rain chances return to the forecast with temps falling into the 50s. Rain chances look to hang around until Saturday afternoon.

