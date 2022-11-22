Fog will develop early Tuesday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday night, temps will fall into the mid to low-30s. However, early Tuesday morning, patchy to dense fog will develop. With temperatures near or at freezing, freezing fog could be possible in the morning. This could lead to slick bridges, overpasses, and metal surfaces if temps drop below freezing.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 63 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, w will have a low of 45 with mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday, rain chances return to the forecast with temps falling into the 50s. Rain chances look to hang around until Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.