Keeping the kitchen free of fire this Thanksgiving holiday

WFFD
WFFD(kauz)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Potential fires are something the Wichita Falls Fire Department will be keeping a close eye on this week. With Thanksgiving just around the corner and more people in the kitchen cooking, fires can start easily.

Walking away from the kitchen and leaving food unattended is the number one cause of fires. Cody Melton, Fire Marshall of the Wichita Falls Fire Department said this is one-way holiday kitchen chefs make mistakes.

“Just make sure all the burners are turned off the stoves...and just set a timer on your phone, things like that, things that can remind them you know based on the timer, the family sets a timer, just so you’re not forgetting about it,” said Melton.

When frying turkey outside, make sure it’s room temperature and not frozen. Being diligent and taking precautions can prevent fires this holiday.

