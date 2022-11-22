MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights kicks off 2022 season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights kicked on Monday for the 2022 holiday season.

This annual holiday tradition is hosted on the Midwestern State University campus along Taft Boulevard. MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights and MSU Texas partner up every year to spread some colorful Christmas cheer to Texomans.

Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Fantasy of Lights preparations

The Fantasy of Lights will run until Monday, Dec. 26 every day at sunset and will shut down each night at 10 p.m.

