MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights kicks off 2022 season

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights kicked on Monday for the 2022 holiday season.

This annual holiday tradition is hosted on the Midwestern State University campus along Taft Boulevard. MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights and MSU Texas partner up every year to spread some colorful Christmas cheer to Texomans.

Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Fantasy of Lights preparations

The Fantasy of Lights will run until Monday, Dec. 26 every day at sunset and will shut down each night at 10 p.m.

For more information on Fantasy of Lights, click here.

