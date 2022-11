WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Optimist Club of Wichita Falls annual Christmas tree sales will start on Friday, Nov. 25.

It will be held next to the Central Boys and Girls Club football field.

The will be 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. during weekdays.

