Suspect arrested in Altus Christian Academy burglary
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus Man is in police custody after allegedly breaking into the Altus Christian Academy over the weekend.
Altus Police Department said the break-in took place around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Academy on North Grady St.
According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, a suspect was caught on surveillance video causing damage inside the school, breaking several windows and ransacking administrative offices.
Following a short investigation, officers arrested 24-year-old Caleb Elder, who was booked into the Jackson County Jail.
Elder faces two charges, 2nd-degree burglary and damaging property.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.