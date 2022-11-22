Email City Guide
Suspect arrested in Altus Christian Academy burglary

Following a short investigation, officers arrested 24-year-old Caleb Elder, who was booked into the Jackson County Jail.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Mandy Cunningham
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus Man is in police custody after allegedly breaking into the Altus Christian Academy over the weekend.

Altus Police Department said the break-in took place around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Academy on North Grady St.

According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, a suspect was caught on surveillance video causing damage inside the school, breaking several windows and ransacking administrative offices.

Following a short investigation, officers arrested 24-year-old Caleb Elder, who was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Elder faces two charges, 2nd-degree burglary and damaging property.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
