Suspect arrested in Altus Christian Academy burglary

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus Man is in police custody after allegedly breaking into the Altus Christian Academy over the weekend.

Altus Police Department said the break-in took place around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Academy on North Grady St.

According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, a suspect was caught on surveillance video causing damage inside the school, breaking several windows and ransacking administrative offices.

Following a short investigation, officers arrested 24-year-old Caleb Elder, who was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Elder faces two charges, 2nd-degree burglary and damaging property.

