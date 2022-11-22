WFPD arrests man after fentanyl pills found in car

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on a drug charge Monday after fentanyl pills were found in a vehicle.

Officers reportedly stopped the car in the 2900 block of Seymour Hwy around 8:36 p.m. The passenger, identified as Khalil Williams, and driver were then asked to step out while police searched the vehicle, according to court documents.

During the search, an officer reportedly found a package inside of a vent with several teal-colored pills inside, all with the imprint of “M” on one side and “30” on the other. The pills later tested positive for fentanyl, according to court documents. The package reportedly had 40 pills inside, weighing about 4.4 grams.

Williams then allegedly admitted the pills belonged to him, and he was arrested. He remains jailed in Wichita County on a $100,000 bond. The driver of the vehicle was not arrested in this case, according to WFPD officials.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.