Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Woman arrested following Monday night shooting in Altus

37-year-old Amie Carruthers has been charged with shooting with intent to kill and possessing a...
37-year-old Amie Carruthers has been charged with shooting with intent to kill and possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus woman is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail and will face several charges in connection to a shooting in Altus on Monday night, after allegedly shooting at a man multiple times.

37-year-old Amie Carruthers has been charged with shooting with intent to kill and possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said officers were called out to the Ridgecrest Apartments on Monday evening, after reports of shots being fired in the area.

Witnesses told police Carruthers had been seen firing a gun at a man, but luckily no one was injured, according to the press release.

During the investigation, police recovered evidence, including the firearm allegedly used in the shooting, before arresting Carruthers.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
WFPD investigating possible shooting on Astin Avenue
Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.
Police: 4 dead at pot farm were ‘executed,’ Chinese citizens
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Lorene Summey celebrated her 105 years of life with her very first birthday party. She had...
105-year-old woman celebrates with first-ever birthday party
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49

Latest News

The YMCA is adding a healthy kick to the holiday.
Wichita Falls YMCA to host Gobble Wobble Fun Run
Jeff Pendley explains the details of the Christmas tree sale.
Optimist Club Interview
Fantasy of Lights live interview with Julie Gaynor
Fantasy of Lights live interview with Julie Gaynor
Fantasy of Lights live interview with Dirk Welch
Fantasy of Lights live interview with Dirk Welch
Wichita Falls prepared ahead of stage one drought plan
Wichita Falls prepared ahead of stage one drought plan