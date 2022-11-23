Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said

An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and injuring multiple other.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - One person is dead and multiple others are injured after an elderly man crashed into a Wendy’s in South Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said the crash happened at about 12:38 p.m. Tuesday at the Wendy’s in Hartsville, South Carolina, according to WIS-TV.

According to investigators, the man crashed through the front doors and into the restaurant with enough force to push the counter back into a grill.

Investigators said an elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy's with such force it pushed the...
Investigators said an elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy's with such force it pushed the counter back into a grill.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Several people were reported to have been injured. At least one person was reported to have been pinned under the car.

The coroner confirmed one person had died as a result of the crash. Coroner Larry Logan said Janie Kirkland, 70, sitting down inside the restaurant when she was struck and killed.

Kirkland’s husband had stepped away to refresh his drink when the crash occurred.

The driver and passenger were reported to have been uninjured in the crash. Officials have not released the name of the driver nor have released further information about possible charges.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Lloyd Wayne Jos Gestes.
Wichita Falls man arrested with connection to daughter’s death
Khalil Williams.
WFPD arrests man after fentanyl pills found in car
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
WFPD investigating possible shooting on Astin Avenue

Latest News

Kenneth Montgomery, 65, is accused of shooting a 61-year-old woman, who later died, and the...
Officials: Man admits to shooting strangers he believed were involved in ‘prior criminal activity’
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the sheriff's office said the turkey was pardoned from any...
Deputies capture and free turkey that broke into a person’s home
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Paramedic in Canada responds to her own teenager's death