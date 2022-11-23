Email City Guide
$75,000 WFAFB match grant starts Nov. 29

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank needs your help now more than ever and you have the chance to make an impact.

The food bank has a holiday matching grant with the J.S. Bridwell Foundation. It begins next Tuesday and for every dollar that is donated, it will be matched up to $75,000 - but they don’t want you to stop there.

Inflation has impacted everyone, including nonprofit organizations. The food bank has struggled to keep their shelves full this year, but with the help of the community with this matching grant, they will be able to provide enough food for those in need.

“It is going to help us fill the shelves,” WFAFB CEO Kara Nickens said. “As you see behind me the shelves are getting empty. The food is going out as fast as it is coming in. The need in our community is growing at a rapid pace. This money will help us fill the shelves and will help make sure everyone has food on their tables, not only for the holidays but as we go into the new year as well.”

Nickens added that this matching grant is extremely important because of the struggles they are having with keeping their shelves full.

The matching grant will run from Nov. 29 through Dec. 31. You can donate online, mail in checks or bring your donation to the location on Midwestern Parkway.

