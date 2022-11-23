Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Americanism Luncheon set for Nov. 29

All proceeds from the lunch will benefit the BSA Northwest Texas Council.
All proceeds from the lunch will benefit the BSA Northwest Texas Council.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Boy Scouts of America - Northwest Texas Council will host its annual Americanism Luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

The 2022 Americanism award will be presented to Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom, with the keynote speaker being Texas Rangers Pitcher Taylor Hearn. News Channel 6 Sports Director Robyn Hearn, Taylor’s sister, will emcee the event.

A VIP reception will begin at 10:30 a.m., with lunch starting at 11:30 a.m.

All proceeds from the lunch will benefit the Northwest Texas Council. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Lloyd Wayne Jos Gestes.
Wichita Falls man arrested with connection to daughter’s death
Khalil Williams.
WFPD arrests man after fentanyl pills found in car
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
WFPD investigating possible shooting on Astin Avenue

Latest News

“That’s the main thing, we don’t want nobody to eat alone."
Volunteers prepare for Vernon Holiday Spirit Meals
Local law enforcement is asking travelers to drive with caution so everyone can make it to...
Texas DPS gives holiday driving safety tips
This matching grant is extremely important because of the struggles they are having with...
$75,000 WFAFB match grant starts Nov. 29
Texas DPS gives holiday driving safety tips
Texas DPS gives holiday driving safety tips
Burkburnett S2S Interview
Burkburnett S2S Interview