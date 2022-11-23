Americanism Luncheon set for Nov. 29

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Boy Scouts of America - Northwest Texas Council will host its annual Americanism Luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

The 2022 Americanism award will be presented to Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom, with the keynote speaker being Texas Rangers Pitcher Taylor Hearn. News Channel 6 Sports Director Robyn Hearn, Taylor’s sister, will emcee the event.

A VIP reception will begin at 10:30 a.m., with lunch starting at 11:30 a.m.

All proceeds from the lunch will benefit the Northwest Texas Council. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

