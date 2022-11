BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett High School S2S will be holding their 5th Annual Christmas Parade of Homes.

The event will take place Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets for a tour of the homes are $10 and will benefit all BISD S2S clubs.

The list of homes will be released Dec. 1.

