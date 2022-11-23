Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hospice Tree of Lights Campaign kicks off

By Avery Ikeda and Dakota Mize
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights Campaign kicked off on Tuesday with the “Lighting of the Tree” ceremony. It’s the biggest fundraiser for Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Located at the Southwest Building on Kemp Blvd., the tree being lit marked the official start of the 37th Annual Tree of Lights Campaign for the Hospice of Wichita Falls.

While the tree was completely lit up during our newscast, its star then went dark and will remain that way until the fundraising goal of $300,000 is met. If the campaign’s goal is met, the star will be lit on Dec. 16, 2022.

Donations can be made through the following options:

  • Over the phone at (940) 691-0982
  • In person at Hospice of Wichita Falls
  • Mailed to 4909 Johnson Road – Wichita Falls, Texas
  • Online by clicking here

To learn more about the Tree of Lights Campaign, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
WFPD investigating possible shooting on Astin Avenue
Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.
Police: 4 dead at pot farm were ‘executed,’ Chinese citizens
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Lorene Summey celebrated her 105 years of life with her very first birthday party. She had...
105-year-old woman celebrates with first-ever birthday party
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49

Latest News

The YMCA is adding a healthy kick to the holiday.
Wichita Falls YMCA to host Gobble Wobble Fun Run
Fantasy of Lights will run until Dec. 26.
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights kicks off 2022 season
.
Texhoma Christian Care Center rated top nursing home in Texas
A group of 3rd and 4th graders spent part of Wednesday at Crashworks STEM Studio and Makerspace...
Home-schooled students participate in Crashworks art experience