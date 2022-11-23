Email City Guide
Our next storm system arrives Friday

By Garrett James
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday night, we will have a low of 45 with mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will develop once again overnight going into Wednesday morning. Wednesday, rain chances return to the forecast. This high on Wednesday will be 60 with overcast skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 53 with cloudy skies.

Thanksgiving, we will have a high of 58 with a 30% chance for showers across the region. Thursday night, w will have a low of 41 with rain chances increasing. Friday, temps will stay in the 30s and 40s. A few of our western and northwestern counties may see some snow.

