Rain chances increase Saturday

By Garrett James
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday night, we will have a low of 44 with rain chances increasing. Friday, temps will stay in the upper-40s and low 50s. We will have a 40% chance of showers across the area with a stray thunderstorm being possible. Friday night, rain chances continue with a low of 44. Saturday, we will have a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms lasting throughout the day. However, by Sunday, we will dry out and start to warm up into the mid-50s.

