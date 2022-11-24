The Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving meal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday is a day of giving as friends and family come together to rejoice and enjoy a large hot meal. But not everyone has the opportunity to do so, however, The Salvation Army in Wichita Falls opens their doors for those less fortunate.

There are hundreds of homeless people in Wichita Falls who live day to day not knowing what their next meal may be. On Thanksgiving, a day of giving, The Salvation Army makes sure that there is a hot meal for everyone who comes by.

“They are not just feeding your belly, they are also trying to feed your soul,” John Dawlearn said.

The Salvation Army in Wichita Falls came together to cook and serve a hot delicious Thanksgiving meal for those less fortunate. For most, they have no other place to go.

“Some of them don’t have any place else to go,” Dawlearn said. “This is the one place where they can come and enjoy. A lot of these people know each other and like the Major said earlier, this is like a family to an extent.”

He said the homeless community in Wichita Falls is a supportive one, but they wouldn’t be able to survive without programs like this.

“Some of the people that are out here on the street living, we support each other as best as we can within reason, but we will always come up short without God and other programs that are assistive to our needs,” Dawlearn said.

Typically John spends Thanksgiving with his brother, but this is the first time he isn’t able to.

“Cooking it up early that morning and have turkey with him that afternoon. He recently went into a nursing home so I don’t have that anymore. Having this second family to back up when I can’t be with him where he is at the moment is still quite a bit comforting compared to being alone.”

None of this would be possible without volunteers.

“This is my family, it makes my heart happy, it really does,” Bobby Mills, volunteer for The Salvation Army, said. “To help people out and give back to the community, that is what we are suppose to do.”

The volunteers, along with many others, want to wish a happy holiday to all.

“Happy Thanksgiving folks, have a joyous and happy day and God bless you,” Mills said.

There were smiles all around as everyone was getting a full belly along with the comfort of not being alone.

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteer bell ringers this season. You can sign up to man a kettle or set up your own virtual kettle by visiting The Salvation Army online.

They’ve also launched the annual Angel Tree campaign. The location here in Wichita Falls still has about 150 items on their list that have not yet been purchased for kids in need right here in our community.

