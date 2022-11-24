Email City Guide
Texas DPS gives holiday driving safety tips

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thanksgiving is the second most traveled holiday across the U.S. and AAA is estimating around four million people will travel for Thanksgiving in the Lone Star State alone.

Local law enforcement is asking travelers to drive with caution so everyone can make it to their destination safely, especially because we are expected to receive rain over the next couple of days. They ask that you limit the distractions, be aware of your surroundings and most of all, do not speed.

“You have got to slow down,” Sgt. Dan Buesing, with the Texas Highway Patrol, said. “Speed is still one of the main factors of crashes here in Texas, so please slow down and be defensive in your driving.”

As millions of people are expected to hit the road to spend Thanksgiving with their loved ones, law enforcement is advising drivers to be safe and patient.

“You are going to be out there with a lot of other cars,” Buesing said. “Try to get that in your mind to relax, have a good time and try to not get the road rage problems where you are too close to one another. Just relax, be defensive and remember you have families all around you trying to do the same thing.”

They ask that you do not get behind the wheel if you have been drinking too, no matter how close of a drive it may be.

“You’ve got to have a plan for designated drivers if you decide to drink,” Buesing said. “Do not drink and drive, get that driver prepared today to get you to where you want to go for your family activities, sporting events and all that kind of stuff.”

They also ask for you to be aware of vehicles who have pulled over on the side of the road; make sure to slow down and move over.

“Definitely look out for those emergency responders or first responders on the side of the road,” Buesing said. “The law requires you to go 20 mph below the posted limit or move over. So slow down or move over for any of those law enforcement officers out there because they have families too that they want to go enjoy some holiday Thanksgiving as well.”

Buesing added that travelers should aim to leave early because of the anticipated traffic with the rain moving in and to remember, it is better to arrive to your destination late than not at all.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

