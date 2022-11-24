Thanksgiving & Black Friday look cool and rainy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday night, we will have a low of 53 with cloudy skies. Thanksgiving, we will have a high of 58 with a 40% chance for showers across the region. We may see a stray thunderstorm, however, no severe weather is expected. Thursday night, we will have a low of 40 with rain chances increasing.

Friday, temps will stay in the mid-40s. We will have a 50% chance of showers across the area. Friday night, rain chances continue with a low of 41. Saturday, we will have a 40% chance of rain lasting throughout the day. However, by Sunday, we will dry out and start to warm up into the 50s.

