Widespread rain for Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday night, rain chances increase as widespread rain is expected. Tonight, we will have a low of 45. Saturday, we will have a 90% chance of showers and thundershowers lasting throughout the day. Saturday, we will have a high of 48. Sunday, we will dry out and start to warm up into the mid-50s. Sunday night, we will have a low of 36 with clearing skies. Monday, temperatures will continue to climb with temps reaching the mid-60s. Monday night, we will have a low of 53 with partly cloudy skies.

