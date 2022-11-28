Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

BBB: FTC cracks down subscription service scams

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau said the Federal Trade Commission is cracking down on businesses that offer subscriptions but make it difficult or nearly impossible to cancel those services.

BBB officials said the following are some common tactics:

  • Companies will hide important payment information or even the fact that you will be charged at all
  • Some are charging for subscriptions before the trial period has ended
  • Others require the consumer call a number leading to lengthy phone call and indefinitely being left on hold

According to the BBB, new FTC statement requires businesses to:

  • Disclose clearly all material terms of the product or service, including how much it costs, deadlines by which the consumer must act to stop further charges, the amount and frequency of such charges, and how to cancel
  • Obtain the consumer’s express informed consent before charging them for a product or services - this includes obtaining the consumer’s acceptance of the negative option feature separately from other portions of the entire transaction
  • Provide easy and simple cancellation to the consumer - marketers should provide cancellation mechanisms that are at least as easy to use as the method the consumer used to buy the product or service in the first place

If you are finding it impossible to cancel a subscription, you can file a complaint with BBB online by clicking here or with the FTC by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
The opening cannon rang through the air as Hotter'N Hell Hundred 2022 officially got underway!
Hotter’N Hell Hundred 2022 Highlights
NASA released pictures of the moon taken by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to...
NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface
Khalil Williams.
WFPD arrests man after fentanyl pills found in car
Garrett Lloyd Wayne Jos Gestes.
Wichita Falls man arrested with connection to daughter’s death

Latest News

Jennica Lambert explained the details of Christmas event ElectriCritters.
River Bend Nature Center Interview
BBB: FTC cracks down subscription service scams
34-year-old Devery Mitchell.
WFPD: Man arrested after barging into home, pushing elderly man down
Jennica Lambert explained the details of Christmas event ElectriCritters.
River Bend Nature Center to hold ElectriCritters Christmas display