Christmas in the Park returns Saturday

"It’s a great chance for kids and parents to come out and have a lot of fun together.”
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation department is inviting the public to attend Christmas in the Park on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The event will happen at the Scotland Park Elementary School Gym from 12:50 to 3 p.m.

Available activities include:

  • Santa’s Great Candy Cane Scramble
  • Train rides
  • Balloon art
  • Take-home crafts
  • Carnival games
  • A chance to visit Santa Claus

All activities are free for attendees to enjoy. Santa’s Great Candy Cane Scramble participation is limited to children ages two to eight years old.

