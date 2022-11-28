Christmas in the Park returns Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation department is inviting the public to attend Christmas in the Park on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The event will happen at the Scotland Park Elementary School Gym from 12:50 to 3 p.m.

Available activities include:

Santa’s Great Candy Cane Scramble

Train rides

Balloon art

Take-home crafts

Carnival games

A chance to visit Santa Claus

All activities are free for attendees to enjoy. Santa’s Great Candy Cane Scramble participation is limited to children ages two to eight years old.

