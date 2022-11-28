Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Present at the pump: National gas price average could dip below $3 by Christmas

According to Gas Buddy, the most common U.S. gas price drivers see is $3.39 per gallon.
According to Gas Buddy, the most common U.S. gas price drivers see is $3.39 per gallon.
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, the nation’s average gas prices continued dropping coast to coast.

The national average cost of fuel is $3.52 per gallon, down 22.7 cents from a month ago, according to Gas Buddy, continuing a downward trend for the third straight week in a row.

“It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump,” Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a media release.

According to Gas Buddy, the most common U.S. gas price drivers see is $3.39 per gallon.

Gas Buddy reports the states with the lowest average prices include Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Hawaii, California and Nevada maintain the highest average prices.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
The opening cannon rang through the air as Hotter'N Hell Hundred 2022 officially got underway!
Hotter’N Hell Hundred 2022 Highlights
NASA released pictures of the moon taken by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to...
NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface
Khalil Williams.
WFPD arrests man after fentanyl pills found in car
Garrett Lloyd Wayne Jos Gestes.
Wichita Falls man arrested with connection to daughter’s death

Latest News

FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Officials: Oxford, Mich., school district never implemented safety policy
FILE - An election worker holds a stack of counted ballots at the Maricopa County Recorders...
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election
Our investigation reveals doctors facing discipline for substance abuse issues are often given...
Discipline for addicted physicians who relapse is often lenient, secretive
Police say a stolen car that struck and killed a dog in Salisbury also hit an apartment building.
Dog struck, killed by thief fleeing in stolen car, police say
The Federal Trade Commission is cracking down on businesses that offer subscriptions.
BBB: FTC cracks down subscription service scams