River Bend Nature Center to hold ElectriCritters Christmas display

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center will be holding a ElectriCritters, a lighted Christmas display. More than 60,000 lights on more than 200 lighted displays will be available to view.

The display will open every Friday and Saturday from Nov. 25 to Dec. 17 with additional dates of Dec. 22 and 23. It will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Admission will be entirely free to the public thanks to donors.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.