Therapy dogs return to MSU Texas ahead of finals

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University is fighting the fatigue of finals week by bringing therapy dogs to the Moffett Library.

MSU will be hosting these therapy dogs at the library from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 29, Dec. 1 and Dec. 6 to help students destress ahead of finals week.

The dogs are all registered and certified with Obedience Training Club of Wichita Falls.

Having the dogs around helps students take a break from studying and helps them refocus.

